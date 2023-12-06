Despite creating havoc at the box offices with its monstrous collections, Animal has also been at the receiving end. Just like Kabir Singh, Ranbir Kapoor starrer is also being called out for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. While a section of social media users are bashing the film left, right, and center, Bollywood lyricist and poet Swanand Kirkire also made headlines for criticizing the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Taking to Twitter, he penned a series of tweets slamming the film and RK’s character for its treatment of women.

In his Tweet, Kirkre voiced his concern and named a few films that he said have taught him how to respect women, their rights, and their autonomy. He further said that such films will take Indian cinema in a scary and dangerous direction. Now, his comments have grabbed the attention of Animal makers, who have made an epic comeback while tagging him.

Taking to social media, the official Twitter handle of Animal wrote, “Do not let your knees fall ahead of your toes or cave in towards each other. Keep feet shoulder-width apart to maintain a good base of support for balance. Land softly on the balls of the feet to help absorb the force of the landing. Yes…. now it landed perfectly.” Soon after the Tweet surfaced on the web, netizens joked that the account had been taken over by Vanga.

Commenting on the post, a user shared Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s photo and wrote, “He Has Taken Over Now,” While another said, “Vanga forgot to switch the account.”

Do not let your knees fall ahead of your toes or cave in towards each other. Keep feet shoulder-width apart to maintain a good base of support for balance. Land softly on the balls of the feet to help absorb the force of the landing.

Yes…. now it landed perfectly 😘… pic.twitter.com/OxTOE0vlvI — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 6, 2023

A third user commented, “Vanga Is The Admin. Movie already Made 500 crs. If they Make on so Called Art Movie and Non sense, it will Not Make at least 100 crs. After seeing BO, they Got Triggerred with Public Response. Movie is For Entertainment and Not Reality, public audience proved once again.”

While fourth one said, “Hence proved #SandeepReddyVanga is the admin.” Another wrote, “I am a poet. Don’t I have a place?” The film made him question his existence! Profound Chad stuff.” “Animal in Beast Mode not only At the Box office but outside too,” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Animal’s comeback to Swanand Kirkire? Do let us know.

