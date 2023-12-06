Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been enjoying an undisputed run at the box office, and the advance booking reports for the sixth day of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama suggest that the film will continue to wreak havoc. The number gods have been happy with the film, to say the least.

The gangster drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna & Tripti Dimri, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, brought 44.47 crore on day 4, Tuesday, and while Wednesday, day 5 is, promising another 40+ crore day, the advance booking reports of day six has also been phenomenal.

Animal has registered almost 8.89 crore gross from the advance booking (excluding blocked seats) for the sixth day, Thursday. Around 3.90 lakh tickets have been sold all over India for more than 17K shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have also contributed a fair share.

This number ensures that Ranbir Kapoor‘s action drama is on the way to a terrific Thursday collection before it closes the week at an all-time high. If numbers are to be compared, Animal performed way better in the pre-sales for the sixth day when compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama registered 70.97% higher pre-sales than YRF’s Spy Universe film, it jumped by 25.21%, exceeding the pre-sales of Jawan. Looking at these giant numbers, it is fair to assume that Ranbir Kapoor might have cracked the perfect recipe for commercial blockbusters after Shah Rukh Khan this year.

However, a lot has been said about the film, and people are still debating if the aimless s*x and violence are the door to commercial success. On the other hand, critics are surprised at the censor board’s liberal take on this film, which did not bother two cents about anything while carrying out the n*de and the bloodshed scenes.

Animal, released on December 1, clashed with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, headlined by Vicky Kaushal. While the gangster drama stands at 246.23 crore, refusing to slow down, the war drama has started witnessing a decline, currently standing at 29.05 crore.

Animal is expected to close the week at almost 300 crore before it drops phenomenal numbers for the second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

