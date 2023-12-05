Animal Box Office (Worldwide): In Just 4 Days, Crosses To Date Overseas Numbers of Tiger 3, 5th Day Will Cross The Lifetime Total!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a carnivorous! You all might ask, why? Because this Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has eaten Salman Khan‘s Tiger alive. It has crossed Tiger 3’s lifetime overseas box office collection in just four days, yep, that’s right, four days.

Tiger 3 was this bumper Diwali release, the return of a super successful franchise, and the massy superstar Salman Khan’s presence. Still, unfortunately, and that’s why the stakes were extremely high this time.

This Salman starrer wasn’t a certain Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan or Radhe we were talking about; it’s the Tiger franchise. 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger did 198 crores, and Tiger Zinda Hai collected 339 odd crores in 2017. There are reasons why wouldn’t anyone keep high expectations from this one?

Coming to the discussion at hand, collection overseas and Tiger 3 currently stands at 120 crores ($14.3 Million); the film has been running since 12th November, which means today marks its day, the 24th. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s BO monster is four days old and has already crossed that figure.

Animal’s overseas box office currently stands at 134.45 crore ($16.1 Million) and is increasing rapidly every passing day. Tiger 3 has almost finished its course, so it’ll be only Ranbir Kapoor’s monster hunting in the jungle till the arrival of Dunki & Salaar.

As far as the worldwide numbers are concerned, Tiger 3, after four days, stands at 425 crore at the box office with 246.23 crore Nett (all languages) from India. Tiger 3, in its lifetime, has collected 463 crore worldwide, which means in 5 days, Animal will overtake the worldwide numbers of Tiger 3 as well.

This clearly proves the point why, on a level, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has indeed disappointed. If you are a glass-half-full person, you can look at the standalone numbers of Salman Khan’s actioner as much as possible. Still, if you analyze on a deeper level, you’ll realize why Animal’s box office numbers have exposed the missed opportunity by Yash Raj Films.

