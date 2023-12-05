Sam Bahadur had fair collections on Monday, as 3.50 crores came in. On Friday, the film had opened to 6.25 crores and the drop is around 50%. That said, for the film to have a really solid run, the need of the hour was for at least 4.50-5 crores to come in, while the ideal number would have been 5.50-6 crores as that would have meant a negligible fall from Monday. That hasn’t turned out to be the case.

What the Vicky Kaushal starrer needs from this point on is to stay really close to the Monday numbers right through the weekdays. That would mean a score of around 10 crores more before the week comes to a close. It’s indeed a challenging situation for the film since it has in it to stay strong, but then the Animal wave is so strong, and the footfalls there are so heavy across the nation that Sam Bahadur needs a lot more space in the air to spread its wings. It has its merits, and hence, one really hopes that the collections stabilize from here on.

The Meghna Gulzar directed film has collected 29.05 crores and would be aiming to settle around the 40 crores mark in Week One. The good part is that there is going to be no new competition till 21st December when Dunki arrives, so it has a lot of time available ahead of it to keep winning audiences. However, consistent footfalls on an everyday basis would be the key, and for that, the consolidation needs to start happening from today itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Box Office (North America): Queen Bey’s Concert Film Makes An Impressive Debut Of Over $20 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News