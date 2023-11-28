It’s going to be a big box office clash as Animal will release alongside Sam Bahadur on December 1, 2023. While Ranbir Kapor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film is already roaring in advance booking sales, one expects Vicky Kaushal starrer to be an underdog. But what does the Uri actor have to say about it all? Scroll below for details!

We have seen Vicky previously knock it out of the park with Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on the true events of the 2016 surgical strike. He definitely evoked the ‘Josh,’ and one expects the streak of success to continue with the upcoming war film Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur & Animal’s clash

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor led Animal. To this, the actor responded, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.”

In addition, Vicky Kaushal was asked who he thinks will add more scores to the ticket windows. “The audience will decide,” he responded.

All we want to tell Vicky right now is, “Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge?” There couldn’t possibly be a better response by an actor to a box office clash.

It is also to be noted that Animal and Sam Bahadur have very different genres. While Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his intense side for an action thriller, Vicky will proudly narrate the tale of field marshal Sam Manekshaw. There is ample scope for both films to work and enjoy their individual runs at the box office.

About Sam Bahadur & Animal

Sam Bahadur is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP movies. The film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The film marks the second collaboration of Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar after Raazi (2018).

On the other hand, Animal is backed by T-Series. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri will also be seen portraying important characters.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Neena Gupta Breaks Silence On Getting Rejected & Replaced By Dimple Kapadia In Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, “I Went To LA For A Day To Meet Him, But She Got The Part”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News