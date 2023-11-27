We have often come across multiple reports of outsiders being replaced by star kids and other people from the industry. Recently, Bollywood actress Neena Gupta revealed in an interview that despite making efforts to meet the filmmaker, she was rejected. The veteran actress, who often takes social media by storm with her oh-so-hot photos, started her filmy career in 1980. It was only in 2018 that she got her due after she starred in Ayushamnn Khurrana-led Pankaj Tripathi.

After the stupendous success of Badhaai Ho, her career took a U-Turn for Gupta, she starred in a number of films and even won multiple awards for the same. Now, in the latest interview, the actress revealed getting rejected for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which later starred Dimple Kapadia and received mixed reviews from audience and critics.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Neena Gupta revealed that despite giving an audition, she was rejected for Nolan’s Tenet. She further revealed that she decided to go to LA for a day only to meet the filmmaker. However, it was Dimple Kapadia who got the part without traveling anywhere.

Earlier, in another interview, Dimple Kapadia spilled the beans on how she got the part in Tenet. She had revealed that she auditioned for the part, which she found to be very scary. While preparing for the role, when she used to forget her lines, she used to write them down on paper. She later thanked her agent for being persistent in getting the part.

Meanwhile, since yesterday, Neena Gupta has been drawing online criticism from netizens for her ‘faltu feminism’ statement. During her appearance on a chat show on a YouTube channel, she said that it’s not important for people to believe that ‘women are equal to men.’ Asserting that the day men will start getting pregnant, men and women will be equal.

She added, “Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Neena Gupta’s revelation of not getting the Tenet part? Do let us know.

