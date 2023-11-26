After being at loggerheads, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan revived their friendship. Leaving their past behind, both the Khans decided to stay together and be with each other through thick and thin. After starring together in Karan Arjun, they appeared in their significant cameo appearances in each other’s films like Zero, Tubelight, Pathaan, and recently in Tiger 3.

The film, which Maneesh Sharma helms, had a bombastic take off when it hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. However, as the days passed by, its numbers began to drop. As of now, the film has been an underperformer at the box office. After the release of the film, Salman stepped out for interviews with the media, where he spoke about many things, including his bond with SRK.

Recently, ANI released a video from Salman Khan’s group chat with media where he’s being asked about his on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. During the interview, when a reporter asked if there was a Karan Arjun moment between them while shooting for Tiger 3, Salman revealed that their off-screen bond is way better than their on-screen camaraderie. “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry,” Superstar said.

This morning, we reported on Salman Khan’s statement about being termed a ‘superstar’. Making it clear, the Race 3 actor said that he finds the term very silly and stupid, adding that he hasn’t done anything to be called a ‘superstar.’ He’s just an actor whose work is loved by people.

#WATCH | On sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Tiger 3, Salman Khan says, "Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry." pic.twitter.com/2bXKl1Q2JO — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also spoke about people’s perception of him not working hard on the sets of the film. He told the media that after shooting for the projects, he heads home directly; paps don’t even spot him at parties or anywhere else. He further stated that people think Salman Khan comes, looks here and there, drinks coffee, gives a shot, and leaves, which is not the case.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki up for the release in December, on the occasion of Christmas. On the other hand, Salman Khan is yet to announce his next film officially, but there are rumors of him collaborating with Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya.

Must Read: Karan Johar Announces A Film With Kartik Aaryan, Putting An End To Feud Rumors Post Dostana 2 Debacle; Netizens React “Puri Controversy Barbaad Kardi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News