Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actors in the country. Be it Queen or Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana knows how to play each character with ease and confidence. However, when it comes to maintaining friendships in Bollywood, the actress has not been her absolute best. Kangana is not on good terms with many from the film industry including Karan Johar. However, there was one time when Karan and Kangana were great friends and she even once walked the ramp for the director!

An old video of Kangana Ranaut walking the ramp like a boss has gone viral. She was the showstopper for Vero Moda’s Marquee collection designed by filmmaker Karan Johar and left everyone stunned with her walk. The video has resurfaced on social media and fans are surprised to see the actress’s friendship with the director.

The latter part of the video shows an interview post the ramp walk. Karan, in conversation with the media, called Kangana a ‘powerhouse of fashion’. He said, “Kangana is not a choice, she is the only choice. There is no list of options. Clearly their performance of 2014, she has a great amount of power in the fashion space, so she is a powerhouse of fashion, stylista, fashionista, you know but also a powerhouse actress. And I think today I say with great pride that she is truly one of the finest evolving actresses of the country.”

Many netizens appreciated the Tejas actress’ walk. One wrote, “Kangana walks better than every Indian model I have ever seen. Another netizen wrote, “So either one of them didn’t give air to their delusions. Mother of all arguments!”

Another Kangana fan wrote, “Kangana is also better than any Indian actor or model at dragging other actors, their kids and their families. I remember when Kangana quoted Karan’s tweet about his kids with some hateful rant. She’s vile.”

On the work front, the Queen actress’ latest film, Tejas has flopped at the box office. The theatres went empty and critics were not happy with the Kangana-starrer.

