Kangana Ranaut is Queen in every sense. Be it her explosive statements or her war against everything that is wrong, she has never minced her words. The actress is a powerhouse performer, and probably one of the best Hindi film industry has ever seen. Her latest film, Tejas, has made its way to the screens, and whatever the verdict may be, the one thing that has not changed ever since the Manikarnika actress rose to prominence has been her price tag!

Kangana is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in the country who charges anywhere between 12 – 15 crore for a film. In fact, to play Jayalalitha on-screen in Thalaivii, the actress charged 25 crore for the film.

In many interviews, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the film was shot in two languages, so it was not one film. It was always two films. So she charged accordingly, very cleverly confirming that her price per film is 12 crore. Interestingly, she was paid only 25 lakhs for her first Telugu film, Ek Niranjan, in 2009.

However, you’ll be surprised to know about her initial salary. Kangana started as a model, and her first salary for an ad stint was a meager amount of Rs 8000. Imagine starting from 8000 rupees and coming to 15 crore! That is a massive jump of 1874900%. Well, it’s too big a number to call it a success. In fact, it was a roaring success!

However, the initial amount Kangana Ranaut was paid for her Bollywood debut with Gangster isn’t known. Her first salary, which was reported as per record, was for Raaz 2, where the actress was paid 60 lakh for the film. Her 15 crore salary today has clearly jumped by 2600% as she claims the top spot for the highest-paid actresses in India.

Kangana Ranaut, during Vishal Bhardwaj‘s Rangoon, charged 11 crore for the film and announced it as well in many of her interviews. However, when the actress was asked about charging 15 crore for her reported film Sita, she maintained a silence and broke it only to announce that her fee is only for her to know. She does not want the world to know how much she is charging.

Well, the actress charged around 10 crore for Dhaakad and reportedly 12 crore for her recently released film Tejas. If she is actually charging 15 crore for her next epic Sita, then she undeniably is the Queen of numbers!

For more stories about celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 VS The Marvels: Salman Khan’s Spy Universe Biggie To Get All IMAX Screens In India Despite A Clash With Brie Larson’s Big-Screen Spectacle [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News