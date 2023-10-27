Bollywood celebrities are always under the scanner of the public eye. Be it their dating life or their movies, fans want to know everything about their favorite celebrities. The film industry has seen many love stories make and break over the years, From Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. While some people met on sets and fell in love, some manifested their love story. However, not all love stories have a happy ending, and breakups are natural.

While some celebrities believe in being friends with their exes, some totally want to disassociate. In Bollywood, we have examples from both sides. While Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are still good friends, Aishwarya and Salman Khan do not see eye to eye.

On that note, let’s look at 5 Bollywood celebrity ex-couples who are not on talking terms.

1. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

When we talk about exes in Bollywood, how can we forget Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai? The famous Jodi dated way back in the early 2000s. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was loved by fans, and they were delighted to know that Salman and Ash were dating.

However, the duo parted ways and are not on talking terms. They even avoid each other at public gatherings.

2. Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

Once all prepped up to be the Bachchan bahu, Karisma Kapoor no longer talks to Abhishek Bachchan. The duo was engaged once upon a time, but their engagement broke, and they stopped talking. Abhishek is now happily married to Aishwarya Rai.

3. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were fan favorites. The duo had a short love story, and things ended when Akshay chose Twinkle over Shilpa. Shilpa had once said in an interview, “Akshay used me and conveniently left me for someone else.”

4. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Another famous jodi of Bollywood broke millions of hearts when they announced their separation. Kareena and Shahid are not on talking terms. They even did a film together after their breakup (Udta Punjab), but did not work in scenes together. The famous couple parted ways after their hit film Jab We Met.

While Kareena married Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in an arranged marriage set up with Mira Rajput.

5. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai

Vivek and Aishwarya dated for a short time; however, things did not work out for the duo. After Vivek’s infamous press conference about Salman Khan, Aishwarya labeled him as ‘immature.’ This led to their split, and they never spoke to each other again.

Vivek tied the knot with Priyanka, daughter of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and dancer Nandini, on October 29, 2010.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan and has a daughter Aaradhya.

While these celebs may have parted ways, fans still dig any and every news surrounding their favorite stars.

