The Ind Vs Aus Cricket World Cup 2023 has hooked the nation to a nail-biting dramatic innings. While the Indian Cricket Team struggled with their batting line, they made sure to create hurdles for the Australian Team’s batting line as well. This historical match is being witnessed by a lot of celebrities, including Virat Kohli‘s wife, Anushka Sharma, and KL Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty.

During the match, the two ladies were seen having a little chatty moment in the stand, and the cameras panned towards them as they occupied the screen. However, something distasteful followed, which no one expected.

While Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty appeared on screen, Harbhajan Singh, who was doing the Hindi commentary, thought it was a moment for some light digs. However, he got carried away and ended up trolling the actresses, who happened to be the wives of the top cricketers in the country.

Trolling the two actresses, Bhajji, during the live broadcast, said, “Yahi main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hogi ya phir films ki.. kyunki cricket ke baare mein toh main jaanta nahi kitni samajh hogi.”

His comment obviously did not go down well with the netizens. While some called out the former cricketer for his misogynist opinion, others demanded an apology. A user commented, “What else to expect from an Aam Aadmi Party leader.” Another comment agreed with Bhajji and read, “Girls are indeed less interested in cricket. Many times, they don’t even know the basic rules, even after watching a few times.” A third comment trolled him and said, “As if his wife was a test cricketer.”

However, some pointed out that this was blown out of proportion. A comment read, “What is se*ist in it? They don’t know much about this field because they belong to another. As simple as that.” Another comment read, “@harbhajan_singh has lost his marbles since retiring. From praising Pakistan’s Afridi to this misogynistic jibe, Harbhajan is hitting new lows every other day. What a loser!”

An irked user asked Harbhajan Singh, “What do you mean that the ladies understand cricket or not?? Please apologize immediately.” Another comment read, “With that logic, you should only comment when spinners bowl. I doubt you have any understanding of fast bowling or batting. And forget about fielding totally… idiot.”

A user tried to make everyone calm down, pointing out it was just a light-headed dig, and wrote, “How insensitive one has to be to take offense to such a light dig.”

Check out the video here.

