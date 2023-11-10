Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in the news for quite some time due to the actress’ rumored second pregnancy. The ‘goss’ became stronger only when there were no pictures from Karwa Chauth rituals, a Hindu festival the couple celebrates together. In fact, there were crazy rumors about Virat fasting for Anushka as well this year.

Now, the rumors have intensified after the actress was spotted with what seemed like a cute little baby bump. The Zero actress was seen walking hand-in-hand with hubby Virat Kohli in a black dress, which was loose enough not to spot any baby bump, but the eagle-eyed netizens were sure of it.

The video soon went viral, and celebratory messages started dropping in, with fans congratulating Anushka Sharma on her second baby. People were even excited to take wild guesses if it was a boy or a girl this time. For those who have come late, the couple are proud parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika.

Netizens confirmed Anushka‘s pregnancy rumors. A user commented on the video, “Why rumors? Of course, she is pregnant. It’s pretty evident, isn’t it? God bless them!” Another comment read, “Pregnant toh hai most probably ladki hai.” A third comment said, “Second Virat is on the way.” One more user wrote, “Prince loading….”

A user congratulated the couple and wrote, “Masha Allah nazre bad se mahfooz rahe ye log.” Another fan discussed how they need more kids to inherit their net worth and wrote, “So what? They have a hell lotta money. Ek sezada bachhe toh hone h chahiye inherit krne k liye.”

A user took a dig at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s strict no-picture policy for their daughter Vamika and commented, “Dusre wale ka b face dikh na jaaye uski nautanki shuru fir.”

A fan just wanted the actress to make a comeback in films and pleaded, “Kuch bhi ho, Anushka should come back to films again after her kids grow up to a certain extent !!!”

Check out the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic on former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Jhulan Goswami. Written by Abhishek Banerjee, the film has been helmed by Prosit Roy.

