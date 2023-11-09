Before marrying Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh from 1991 to 2004, and their divorce has often been a hot topic of discussion for gossip lovers. In case you don’t know, Saif was just 21 years old when he decided to take the step with Amrita who was 33. Despite being a popular name in the ‘90s, Singh gave it all up after her marriage to Saif and stayed away from the limelight for some time. However, years later, after parting ways, he married Bebo before dating her for quite some time.

For the unversed, Saif is parenting Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Amrita, while Taimur and toddler Jeh with Kareena. Sara and Ibrahim share a warm bond with Bebo and they have spoken highly about her, too. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when Singh had opened up about being insecure about Nawab working with heroines in the films.

In 1999, when Amrita Singh was a star, and Saif Ali Khan was a newcomer, they appeared for a joint interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. While the duo looked all lovey-dovey throughout the interview, they spoke about all the ups and downs of their married life. During the interview, when Amrita was asked if she felt insecure about him working with other actresses, she told Simi that it’s normal for women to feel insecure.

Amrita Singh said, “I would lie if I said I didn’t. I’ve been here. We’ve had our problems, we’ve had our fights. I think it’s normal for a woman to feel insecure.” Amrita goes on to talk about all the difficult times she’s been through while calling it a ‘harrowing’ experience. Further talking about the same, she revealed that there are even days she wanted to smash Saif’s head with a frying pan. She added, “I cried and fought, did normal things that any woman wanted to do. I wanted to bash Saif’s head with a frying pan.”

Responding to which Saif Ali Khan confirmed that she has already done it in the past, leaving Amrita and Simi Garewal in splits.

After their divorce, Saif Ali Khan claimed that he lived in an abusive marriage. He had also revealed that he was supposed to give five crore to Amrita, out of which he had given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore, at that time.

On the work front, after the box office debacle of Adipurush, he now has Devara in the pipeline.

