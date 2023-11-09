Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story once again became the talk of the town when they appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8’s opening episode. The duo, who got married in 2018, was seen spilling the beans on their love story right from the dating phase to proposing to tying the knot with each other. However, the portion from the episode backfired the actress after she spoke about seeing other guys, too, while being in a relationship with her Ram Leela co-star.

While many said and wrote many things about the Padmaavat actress, she received massive backlash for seeing other guys and allegedly being in an open relationship while dating him. Since then, several old videos of the couple and their exes talking about their past relationships and about each other resurfaced on the web. Now, their Ram Leela co-star Gulshan Devaiah has spilled some interesting beans about the observation of the couple. Scroll down for details.

Everyone knows Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell for each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. While numerous anecdotes from the sets often make headlines, their co-star Gulshan Devaiah has opened up about witnessing their blossoming romance that sparked on the film’s sets. In a recent interview, the actor recalled seeing Ranveer falling and being serious with his feelings for Deepika Padukone.

Gulshan Devaiah revealed while Ranveer’s off-screen chemistry was quite evident for Deepika, things changed after the film’s shoot location was changed from Mumbai to Udaipur. He told Jist Townhall, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule, when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

Meanwhile, during Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone revealed to Karan Johar that they were inseparable on the sets of Ram Leela so much so that their real-life chemistry even transferred to their chemistry in the film, especially in a kissing scene where they were ‘oblivious’ to a brick that came through the window.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Fighter, where she’s paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, and later, she has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas in the pipeline. Mr & Mrs Singh will be seen together in Rohit Shetty Singham Again.

