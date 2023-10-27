Koffee With Karan season 8’s first episode has been making headlines for all the infamous reasons. The show, which saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the first guests, has received mixed reviews from the fans and audience. While the Padmaavat actress is getting trolled for opening up about her and Ranveer’s dating period, eagle-eyed fans have now made a short clip of RS getting angry on DP do the rounds of social media.

During their appearance on the show, Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple was seen talking at length about their first meeting, their proposal, meeting each other’s families, and of course, their big fat Indian wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

Recently, a Redditor took to social media to share a short of Ranveer Singh, which sees him getting angry and condescending at his wife and actress, Deepika Padukone. It all happened when they were talking about their dating phase, and the actress revealed that before committing to each other, they were seeing other people, too. However, toward the end of the day, they used to come back to each other. Later, Ranveer begins to answer about the guys she was dating, and KJo asks who; she also asks, “Who, I don’t know?”

An angry Ranveer Singh looks at her and tells her, “Abhi toh tumne bola, ‘I was seeing other people but I would go back to him’. Tumko ab yaad nahi aaraha hai.” When she said, “I don’t remember the people,” he angrily replies, “I remember very clear.” Watch it below:

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Ranveer was pissed! The way he said ‘Very Clearly’… Dudes hurt and pissed!! DP’s nose scratch and eyes telling a different story though!”

While another said, “That stare. Notice how on being inquired, Deepika subconsciously tickles her nose- there’s your lie spotted. Ranveer knows it and is bullshited lmao”

A third one commented, “I think she was trying to cover up and imply he was so good she doesn’t even remember the other relationships.”

While a fourth one said, “Even if it was a foot-in-mouth moment – mentioning the other people she was seeing, saying “I don’t remember” was the worst thing to have done there lol. Should’ve spun it with a “you very well know who I’m talking about” to Ranveer and he would’ve prolly laughed it off or sth.. and that would’ve screamed SECURE! A secure relationship/partnership.”

A fifth netizen commented, “100 % Agreed, he’s ain’t joking at that particular point there. But can’t really say much, Ranveer is way too much into Deepika emotionally than Deepika is into him, atleast what it looks at their public events.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh getting angry on Deepika Padukone? Do let us know.

