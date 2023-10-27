Karan Johar is back with his chat show, Koffee With Karan, and we just cannot hold on to our excitement. Bollywood celebrities are invited for a heart-to-heart, and they end up spilling shocking details of their lives and the film industry.

While the first episode saw Deepika and Ranveer Singh, one of the episodes may feature Kajol and Rani Mukerji. While Kajol and Karan are BFFs, they had their own share of fallouts. While we eagerly wait to see what Kajol has to say in the show alongside sister Kajol, we look back at all the times the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director had a fallout with his friends and colleagues.

6 Times Karan Johar had a fallout with industry peers. Scroll below to get the juicy deets!

1. Kajol and Karan Johar

Kajol and Karan Johar have worked together in many films; however, not everything has always been rosy in their friendship. Things went South between the two during the release of Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. While the two films clashed at the Box Office, self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan alleged that he got Rs 25 lakhs from Karan to bash Shivaay. The news was shared by both Kajol and Ajay on their social media handles.

Karan had mentioned the fight in his book An Unsuitable Boy, “I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.”

2. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were reported to have been arguing after the latter was replaced in Dostana 2. Reports of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behavior’ were abuzz. However, recently, the director said, “We nearly did a film, but for various reasons, it couldn’t happen. But you never say never. I’m sure the future holds something strong for both of us. We don’t know about ‘Dostana,’ but that film will be defining for both of us”, Karan said.

3. Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar are great friends, but things went sour during the casting of Kal Ho Na Ho. Reportedly, Kareena had asked for a fee as much as Shah Rukh Khan was being paid. However, this did not go down well with Karan Johar, and he replaced her with Preity Zinta.

4. Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan had their own share of problems in their friendship. In his book, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan admitted to feeling ‘hurt’ after SRK had opted out of Koffee With Karan. They, however, buried the hatchet and forgot the past.

5. Karan Johar and Salman Khan

Karan Johar had to pick sides when it came to Shah Rukh Khan. For the years Salman and SRK were not great friends. KJo chose a side, and it was SRK’s!

6. Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut

Karan and Kangana have not been great friends. Kangana once left everyone in shock after she called Karan Johar the ‘Flagbearer Of Nepotism’ on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

Here is to hoping that Bollywood peers remain friends and let bygones be bygones.

