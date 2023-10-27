Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. The couple has been making headlines for their numerous fights since their entry. Right from the beginning, the Pavitra Rishta actress has seen complaining to her husband about his diverted attention to the actress. While Ankita has been struggling to get her husband’s undivided attention, she recently opened up about her complicated past with ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant fell deeply and madly in love with each other while shooting for the TV show Pavitra Rishta. While a lot was said and written about them, the duo parted ways in 2016, media reports suggested that the actress wanted to take their relationship a step ahead while SSR was in a hurry to get married.

During her presence in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande was seen pouring her heart out in front of co-contestant Navid Sole. During the live feed, the Manikarnika actress was seen talking about her complicated past and how difficult it was for her to move on. Ankita, who’s currently married to Vicky Jain, told Sole that it got difficult for her to move on after the break up after a long relationship. She further revealed that it took her almost two and half years to ‘overcome that pain’ so much so that she couldn’t move on as she couldn’t imagine dating anyone else. However, Vicky Jain entered her life at such a point when she had just come out of that relationship, and she never stopped believing in love.

Ankita Lokhande told Navid Sole, “He was always my friend but I never saw him that way, in fact I used to talk to him and tell him that my ex will come back. I will wait for him and all. I don’t remember how it happened, he just came into my life and directly proposed to me for marriage and not for relationship and that time I decided this was it. I took me time to get into a relationship it wasn’t like I came out of one and went into another as it was very painful to get over and life changed post Vicky coming into my life.”

After his break-up with Ankita, Sushant Singh Rajput was rumored to be dating his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. However, at the time of his tragic demise in 2020, he was in love with Rhea Chakraborty, who was the prime suspect in his suicide case.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Vicky Jain for his fights with Ankita Lokhande.

