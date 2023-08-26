Mukesh Chhabra was one of the closest friends of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and the two also came together for the former’s debut movie, Dil Bechara before his unfortunate demise in 2020. Chhabra, in a new interview, shared how dedicated Sushant was towards his craft so much so that people from the industry thought he was arrogant when he rejected multiple offers only because the actor wanted to give all his time to Shekhar Kapur’s Paani. Scroll down to know the scoop.

It was a known fact that Sushant Singh Rajput was excited about Shekhar Kapur’s Paani. However, after Yash Raj Films backed out of the project, the film got shelved indefinitely. Sushant, for the unversed, died in 2020. While his death was ruled as a suicide, his loyal fans are convinced that he was murdered.

Circling back to Mukesh Chhabra’s revelation, as per The Indian Express, the casting director and filmmaker shared that Sushant Singh Rajput saying no to other movies to prioritise Shekhar Kapur’s Paani was misinterpreted as arrogance by some. Speaking during the Art of Acting conversation tour in the US, Mukesh Chhabra shared, “He said no to so many films just because of Paani. People assumed that his newfound stardom had caused him to develop an attitude of arrogance. But he was genuinely happy and excited about the film.” Chhabra continued, “Everyone wants to work with Shekhar Kapur. I was there when he was confirmed for the film. He was happy like a child after the news.” He concluded, “Unfortunately, the film didn’t happen.”

Speaking of Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, he in one of his earlier interviews shared how Sushant Singh Rajput cried after the film got shelved. He also added in a tweet later that if the film gets made some day, he will dedicate it to Sushant.

“If you want to journey with the Gods or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion, in humility,” tweeted Kapur.

He added, “God willing, Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.”

