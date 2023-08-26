Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest actors who has nailed almost every genre that exists, right from being the king of romance to being the perfect anti-hero, villain, psychopath, and action marvel with the recently released Pathaan. However, the actor, who has been honoured with all the prestigious awards one can imagine, has never won a National Award. Now, an old video of SRK making jokes about buying awards has gone viral amidst all the controversy around the recently announced National Film Awards 2023 winners list.

For the unversed, the recent announcement of the National Awards came as a surprise to many when they heard Allu Arjun won a National Award for Best Actor despite Vicky Kaushal delivering a class performance with Sardar Udham. The decision was called out on the internet, and now, amidst the controversial discussion, a video of SRK joking he bought awards has gone viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video clip, which was shared by a Twitter handle, has Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor hosting an award show where SRK asks Vidya Balan her award count, and the actress replies 47! Then Shahid asks SRK about his count and the actor says, “Kabho gine nahi lekin 155 hain.” To this, Vidya jokes, “Usme se kitne khareede hain.” The Pathaan actor continues the joke and says, “150 shayad.”

The clip has been shared as a reply to another tweet, which mentioned the actors with the maximum number of National Awards and did not have Shah Rukh Khan in the list. This started a battle of sorts between his fans and trolls. The original tweet mentioned the list as follows-

1.Amitabh Bachchan : 4

2.Ajay Devgn : 3

3.Om Puri : 2

4.Akshay Kumar : 1

5.Anil Kapoor : 1

6.Nana Patekar : 1

7.Saif Ali Khan : 1

8.Irrfan Khan : 1

9.Shashi Kapoor : 1

10.Naseeruddin Shah : 1

11.Vicky Kaushal : 1

12.Ayushmann Khurrana : 1

13.RajKummar Rao : 1

A troll wrote, “World ka best actor nhi dikh raha?” Another replied, “Overacting ke liye nai milta.” However, fans immediately jumped and explained the video, “It’s a joke, orchestrated by SRK!… the best comedy is when you can laugh at yourself…”

Another fan commented, “(National Award) Milna chahiye warna jitni movies ki hai utne national award hote sirf 2-3 ko chhod ke.” A reply said, “Swades, My Name Is Khan, Chak de India, Hey Ram….ye sab dekh ke aa pehle phir bol.”

A fan tried to calm down the argument and wrote, “Yes…Awards nehi Mila to kya hua. Billion log ko ka pyar mila hai..Global Icon.” Another angry tweet argued, “Allu Arjun ko Pushpa movie ke liye mil Gaya usse hi samajh aya national award kisko milta hai.”

The conversation then quickly turned towards Shah Rukh Khan & Saif Ali Khan competing for National Awards, probably with Saif winning. A comment read, “Saif for hum tum as her mother was dominated in congress government.” Another comment read, “Saif Ali Khan won for Hum Tum , same year Swades was released. He didn’t even get for Chak de India, MNIK. Even Amir didn’t get for Ghajini, PK, Dangal. Salman didn’t get for Bajrangi Bhaijan or Sultan. Bajrangi Bhaijan didn’t even win a single award in any category.”

A meme also attacked Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali khan for Hum Tum in this list pic.twitter.com/NJ4Z3jNMwT — HarBira ࿗ ࿗ (@har_bira) August 24, 2023

You can read the entire dicussion thread here.

While you can watch the viral video here.

No hate for SRK but This short video is the reality checked by Vidya Balan of SRK 😅😅😆 pic.twitter.com/4Vxdp83rxt — The Winter Guy❄️ (@The_WinterGuy) August 25, 2023

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mahesh Bhatt’s Old Video Claiming Alia Bhatt’s “Struggle” From Juhu To Box Office Has Been As Difficult As Kangana Ranaut’s Goes Viral, Netizens React “Wow, The Delusional World They Live In!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News