Ever since the 69th National Film Award winners list was announced on Thursday, cine lovers have been going gaga about the artists and films that evolved victorious. While Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, Allu Arjun won for Pushpa: The Rise. Films such as Sardar Udham, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, RRR, 777 Charlie and others were recognised and appreciated for the hard work of the team.

While there are many who have won the National Award for the first time, there are a few who have won it yet again and one such name is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The eminent director has won National Awards in different categories, including direction, editing, screenwriting, music composing and production.

However, there are other people including Kangana Ranaut with four National Awards, who might have not won this year but have won multiple times before. But you will be surprised to know that there is one legendary Indian filmmaker who has won the award 35 times.

Yes, you read that right! And, it’s none other than Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray. The Bengali filmmaker, who had put Indian cinema on the global map, had won two National Awards for his debut film Pather Panchali. Later he bagged several national awards for his other films, including the very popular Sonar Kella. Ray’s last National Award was given to him for Best Screenplay in 1994 for Uttoran.

Over a span of 40 years, Satyajit Ray won 35 National Awards, out of which six awards were for Best Director while others were for Best Film, Editing, Screenplay, and other categories. Ray also won the award for Best Children’s Film ( Joi Baba Felunath, 1978) and Best Documentary (Inner Eye, 1972). He won Best Feature Film award for nine Bengali films. His film titled Sonar Kella had won six then-record National Awards, including three for himself: Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Feature Film in Bengali.

Apart from this the director had won innumerable awards on national and international platforms for almost all of his movies. After Satyajit Ray, comes director Mrinal Sen with 18 National Awards and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan with 17 National Film Awards at the second and third position respectively.

