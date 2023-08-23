Since yesterday, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have once again become the talk of the town. It all began when KJo was put on the hot seat and interviewed by Ananya Panday at a recent event, where he stated that he’s excited to watch Emergency, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. However, later, when Ananya began the rapid-fire, he gave some interesting answers. While his statements continue to make headlines for different reasons, a social media user has noticed him mentioning the Queen actress’ one of the comments about him.

KJo is currently basking in the success of his last film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which had a successful run at the box office. The filmmaker has been lauding and praising the film in depth since.

The video that has gone viral sees Ananya Panday asking Karan Johar about the ‘meanest comment’ someone has said about him at the Indian Express event. He quickly recalled the a statement, “see my talent, see his films.’ In one of her interviews, the video further sees Kangana Ranaut saying the same thing. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens have been giving mixed reactions.

A third netizen commented, “Is he not supposed to talk about her? edited to add – saw the video, he hasn’t even said anything against her. He is asked ‘what is the meanest thing someone has said about your work’ and he replies pretty gently in my opinion ‘someone said see my talent, see his films and I said ok’. Then the video cuts to Kangana saying that line.”

A fourth user wrote, “I do think it’s fascinating I have to keep hearing about Kangana’s talent when she has done maybe two successful films in the last 10 years – Queen and Manakarnika.” Check it out below:

Recently. reacting to Karan Johar’s excitement about Emergency, Kangana Ranaut Tweeted, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend… almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared… because he is excited again…”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Karan Johar mentioning Kangana Ranaut’s one of the statements about him? Do let us know.

