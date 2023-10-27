One thing Koffee With Karan always gets right is to set tongues wagging. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the first episode of recently-premiered ‘Koffee with Karan 8’. Deep-Veer, who have been together for over 11 years, including five years of marriage, went on to spill many beans on their relationship, much to the excitement of their fans.

From sharing a breathtakingly beautiful wedding video to revealing their secret engagement, Deepika and Ranveer sent fans on one joy ride throughout the episode. For the first time since her infamous Koffee With Karan Season 3 episode also featuring Sonam Kapoor, where she seemingly took a dig at ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, we saw Deepika channeling a free-wheeling attitude, detailing many events of her life from depression to relationships.

Talking about the courtship period with now-husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone revealed how she was seeing other people but was committed to Singh in her mind. She added, “So I would meet other people – but at the back of my head, it was like, I am going back to him.” Expressing his devotion to pursuing DP, Ranveer, in a very Bridgeton-esque manner – rightly pointed out by host Karan Johar, stated Deepika had “two or three other suitors within the first six months,” and “lot of guys were courting her.”

Deepika’s acceptance of seeing other people while being in a (committed in my head) relationship with Ranveer Singh has now caused mayhem across social media, drawing comparison to Jada Pinkett Smith, who allegedly cheated on her actor-husband Will Smith. Netizens are currently trolling the ‘Cocktail’ actress right, left, and center, with some trolls even taking a dig at her ‘mental health’ confrontation and adding how Ranbir Kapoor got hate for breaking up with her while she was clearly seeing other people. They sure have the timeline messed up but that’s a topic for another day.

Well, here’s a little PSA to trolls – Deepika said ‘they’ were “technically allowed” to date other people, meaning it was well-decided between her and her partner beforehand that they could explore their options before taking the big plunge. We do not know if the ‘Don 3’ actor was also seeing other people, but if he wanted to, he could. There were no constraints whatsoever between the couple.

Another factor that contributed to Deepika not going all out with her relationship with Ranveer from the get-go, in her words, not ours, was her being freshly out of a long-term relationship (with Ranbir Kapoor). And those who have been through heartbreak know ‘A burnt child dreads the fire’. It’s simple math, not rocket science!

Contrary to popular belief, open relationships are not equivalent to cheating, and no, there’s not even a thin line between the two. Understandably, open relationships, in general, are not very popular in India and people may have a hard time accepting the Western concept, but it doesn’t give random people liberty on the internet to assassinate Deepika Padukone’s character.

Celebrities, after all, are not our moral teachers. Remember we paid schools a hefty amount for classes on moral science?

