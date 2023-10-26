Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee ‘Kouch’ has returned to bring the juiciest gossip, heartfelt conversations, and never-know-before trivia. The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 welcomed B-town’s hot and happening couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who, for the first time since tying the knot in 2018, went candid about their relationship, sharing many insights into their la-la-land.

Currently, everyone on the internet cannot stop talking about Deep-Veer‘s wedding video that exclusively premiered on KWK and left us sobbing like babies. In a world where weddings boast rehearsed dance steps, improvised skits, and coordinated fits, the ’83’ couple’s wedding appeared authentic with breathtakingly beautiful views as they took the big plunge in the presence of their families and close friends in Lake Como, Italy.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s can’t-keep-hands-off-each-other romance, we were also bejeweled with their stunning visuals as the ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela’ couple sizzled in monochrome black fits, making a stylish statement.

Here, we have highlighted three of the biggest fashion moments from Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 1 feat. Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Take a look:

1. Classy Black Fits

Seen for the first time together in the show, Deepika and Ranveer couldn’t have opted for a better color than black, considering how Deepu ‘tolerates’ her husband’s fashion sense. Deepika opted for a bodycon dress with a thinly carved underbust cutout with scoop-back details, while Ranveer looked dashing in a flouncy black satin shirt and trousers that he paired with matching shoes.

2. Love Jewelry

The ‘Padmavat’ pair accessorized their monochrome fits with elegant accessories. While Ranveer chose a Tiffany T collection for timeless sophistication, Deepika went for a chunky gold Cartier choker. The elegant gold-toned jewelry, subtly matched by the couple with their outfits, was a token of their love that we could see shining throughout the entire episode.

3. Deepika’s Caramel Hair

Deepika Padukone recently debuted her freshly dyed salted caramel wavy locks when she was papped in Mumbai, and now that we have gotten a closer look at the same in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, it’s safe to say we have gotten our fall hair inspiration. The ‘Jawan‘ actress further enhanced her look with soft smokey eyes, proving nobody aces the monochrome palette quite like this global fashion sensation.

During the episode, Ranveer also revealed that Deepika wasn’t very happy with his extravaganza style which she felt distracted people from his other activities. The actor admitted to acknowledging his mistakes and toning down the bling quotient in his outfit. However, he maintained that he takes liberty in his sartorial choices and will put a vibrant front on when he feels like it. But as of now, it looks like the couple are on the same page with their fashion choices, ticking one more box to ooze major couple goals.

