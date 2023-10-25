Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, celebrities know how to make a style statement. While they have no dearth of styling options, sometimes they end up opting for similar fashion trends. Well, it does not bother us but calls for a comparison. In today’s fashion face-off, we have two of the most stylish stars – Esha Gupta and Hailey Bieber – who recently had a strong bodysuit game going as they ditched pants to serve the hottest fashion trend right.

Esha Gupta is our desi s*xy seductress who never seizes an opportunity to flaunt her gorgeous silhouettes. Give her any outfit, and she will make heads turn, adding her sultry spin to it. Her sartorial style sensibilities have our hearts, and every time she shares a picture, we know she is here to leave mouths drooling and jaws dropping. Recently, the ‘Aashram 3’ actress sizzled in a shirt bodysuit, making us go gaga over her envious curves.

Hailey Bieber is a fashionista who has emerged as the reigning queen of the street style sphere. But every once in a while, the Rhode founder loves to surprise her fans by donning s*xiest fits that let her inner hot boss babe shine through. Recently, the skincare junkie was in the French capital to attend Paris Fashion Week where she served some drool-worthy looks, but this one particular ensemble that saw her ditching pants was our personal favorite.

Just to be clear, Esha Gupta and Hailey Bieber did not wear the same ensembles, but similarly styled their respective fits, both opting to ditch pants and rock a bodysuit-esque style. Scroll below to check out their looks:

Esha Gupta has lately been on a roll. After sizzling her way out in a brown-toned bodycon dress featuring a strategic cut-out, the stylish star has set hearts racing with her dark green satin shirt-styled body suit. The body suit, featuring full sleeves and a plunging neckline, is also adorned with golden chain details at the waist. Gupta teamed her fit with Fishnet stockings.

The ‘Rustom’ actress wore her tresses down in wavy curls with an off-the-center partition. Her glam included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, carved eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude-toned lipstick. Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Hailey Bieber, a few weeks ago, made a bold fashion statement, showing off some serious legs in a belted nude and black bodysuit, and a long black coat with heels. She teamed the fit with sheer black stockings, nailing the no-pants trend to perfection.

She accessorized the look in classic Beiber fashion with tiny black sunglasses, chunky gold earrings, and a stack of rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek tight bun with a center part. Pants were not the only thing Hailey ditched as the model also went makeup-free, just opting for gloss (perhaps her Rhode peptide lip treatment – strawberry glaze). Take a look:

Hailey f*cking Bieber 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gwYrUKhaGD — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) September 26, 2023

Both Esha Gupta and Hailey Bieber are style icons who have been making some versatile choices, bringing something new to the table with each outing. We cannot wait to see what more they have in store for us. What about you?

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Slipped Into A Green Dress Flaunting Her Voluptuous Figure Through Plunging Neckline & Reminding Us She’s The OG Trendsetter Of Bringing Curvy Back In Fashion!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News