The time has almost arrived, and fans, who have been holding their breath for the film’s release will soon watch Salman Khan returning as Tiger in the third installment. After almost six years, the franchise is returning with part 3, and it has already set the box offices ringing with its stupendous advance bookings. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film will also see Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances. While the cast has refrained from promotional activities, the only promotion they are going to do is on the sets of Bigg Boss 17.

Ahead of the film’s release, Tiger and Zoya will be seen arriving on the sets of the reality show, where they will be seen celebrating Diwali with the contestants. A while back, the promo of BB Weekend Ka Vaar was dropped online, and it has got netizens excited for the episode. Scroll down for details.

Some time back, the official social media page of the channel dropped the official promo on the web, and it sees Katrina Kaif entering the controversial house on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar. The clip opens with the Tiger 3 duo stepping inside the house. While the superstar looks dapper in a printed shirt and black pants, the diva oozes hotness in a yellow bodycon dress. Along with them, Sunanda Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen sharing the stage.

The caption of the video read, “Stage sajega shaandaar sitaaron ke saath. Are you ready for the Bigg Boss Diwali Party?” Ever since the video surfaced on the web, it has sent a wave of happiness amongst the fans.

After TV sets, Tiger and Zoya will take the box offices by storm as Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on November 12, i.e., on the occasion of Laxmi Pooja.

