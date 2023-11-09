A few years ago, Aamir Khan probably gave Yash Raj Films the biggest disaster on Diwali they could have imagined – Thugs Of Hindostan. However, interestingly, the film was the biggest Diwali opener. In fact, at that time, one of the biggest openers in Bollywood. But while the audiences swarmed to the theatres to watch the film on day one, they were highly disappointed with what they were served. But do you know it was not Aamir but Hrithik Roshan who was supposed to star in the film?

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the period adventure film was supposed to star the War 2 actor, and for the female lead, YRF wanted to crack a superb pair with Hrithik in Deepika Padukone! Reports suggested that Hrithik even started working on his Awadhi for the film and demanded a lot of script changes.

But the final nail in the coffin for Aditya Chopra was Hrithik Roshan’s monetary demand for the film. An old report by Firstpost confirmed that the Krrish actor, who had a previous disaster in Mohenjo Daro, quoted a 60 crore fee for doing Thugs Of Hindostan. Reports also suggest that it was not only Hrithik but even Aditya Chopra who was keen on him to star in Thugs Of Hindostan.

When the Kaabil actor demanded a lot of script changes, some of them ‘clueless,’ he was still not able to figure out the film. He even told Adi Chopra to get the work on the script done, no matter how much time it took, and promised to do the film whenever it was ready.

However, the major amount of changes, along with the 60 crore fee for an already high-budget film, triggered bouts of doubt for Aditya Chopra. An old report in the Deccan Chronicle said that director Vijay Krishna Acharya met Aamir Khan, and they had worked in Dhoom 3 together. When Thugs of Hindostan was narrated to the PK superstar, he loved it without any changes.

So, while Hrithik Roshan waited for Thugs of Hindostan after certain script changes, little did he know that he was dropped and deserted with Aamir Khan taking charge of the film, leading it to turn into one of the biggest disasters in the history of Yash Raj Films!

Well, turns out Hrithik was yet another time lucky getting saved from this disaster. Later, he collaborated with Yash Raj Films for War. So, no bad blood there, we guess!

