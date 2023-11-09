Tiger 3 first review is out! This is what you must have been reading about the Salman Khan starrer for a few hours now on social media. Of course, it’s the ‘first review’ of a big event film; it’s super-positive (4 stars), so the reviewer might indeed have seen it to share the views, right? Right? Well, you’re in for a surprise ride if you think so.

Without taking any names, if you’re here, you know which review we’re talking about, and if you don’t have an idea, please go and just read it once. YRF has announced the film will be released an evening before (11th November) in the US, whereas India is seeing 24×7 shows from 12th November.

And, if you’re our regular reader, you might know Yash Raj Films never keeps a ‘press screening’ for any of their films. So, the question you should be asking yourself before trusting the Tiger 3 review that’s out even before its first ever show/screening is – how can one express their views without even watching it?

Also, before you start believing everything that you read on the internet, always have the habit of doing some background check on that particular thing. We know it’s a tedious job, and that’s why we’ve done it for you. We went back in time to give reviewers spreading this ‘so-called’ fake Tiger 3 review a benefit of the doubt.

While checking whether he/she might be some inside source who gets to see all the films before they’re even screened for the first time for anyone, we found out these guys have rated Tiger Shroff‘s Ganapath a 3.5/5 and Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo a 4.5/5, and yes, even their review was published before anyone could’ve seen those films.

Do Salman Khan fans even need any more proof not to believe Tiger 3’s first fake review? Okay, the reviewers have also previously hailed Adipurush and was amazed to see the rise of Prabhas – the pan-India superstar. Tell us now, do you still want to believe it?

Tiger 3 is releasing on 12th November in India & the shows in overseas majorly start from 7 pm on 11th November. Just a tip: any review/reaction, positive/negative, you read about the Salman Khan film will surely be a fake one. The whole motto of this article is to help the fans who have been misled by such fake reviews of movies for years now. Just keep the basics right – Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

Do you think Yash Raj Films has done an excellent job in marketing Tiger 3? We recently did a super-interesting study of how it has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, and all the Salman Khan fans would indeed have fun reading it.

