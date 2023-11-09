Prabhas’ Salaar is all geared up to hit theatres this December and lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. It is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times, and expectations are sky-high. With all the hype surrounding the film, we came across some crazy numbers of pre-release business in the last few months, and the latest about it is that the overseas breakeven is a bit higher. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming action thriller is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2023 and will clash with Dunki. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is touted to be a big comeback for the Baahubali star after delivering duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Salaar marks the collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. This exciting collab has already created a genuine interest among the masses, and on top of that, it is rumored that the film will share a connection with KGF and even feature Yash’s cameo appearance. So, one can only imagine the ground-level buzz of this biggie.

With all the right amount of buzz in the market, Salaar enjoyed good pre-release box office deals by selling theatrical rights at big amounts. For overseas, Phars Films has bought theatrical rights, and as per Track Tollywood’s report, the final business ratio is 72 crores. So, in order to avoid causing loses to distributors, the film will need to earn at least $18 million (149.85 crores gross).

As one can see, the overseas breakeven for the Prashant Neel directorial is a bit higher, and to get up to that mark, it needs to enjoy positive word-of-mouth among the audience. Also, not to forget that the biggie is in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, so the content needs to be really good if the film wants to be a profitable venture for distributors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

