It will be raining numbers on December 22 as Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas will fight it out with their biggies at the Box Office. While the Baahubali superstar is ready with Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire, SRK has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani on a quirky social drama – Dunki. Salaar, which was earlier planned to release in September, was postponed.

Now the film is gearing up for release, and it has already sold all the tickets in a theatre in the USA, putting up the sold-out announcement as fans await more theatres to accommodate advance booking for the film helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The film is expected to have a riot on the opening day.

In the US, as per trade expert Nishit Shaw, Salaar was sold out in a few minutes at AMC Concord Mills 24. The pace would increase as the release day approaches further close. America has been showing a keen interest in the film since the beginning.

Earlier, when the film was scheduled to release in September, it sold an unimaginable number of tickets, and it was predicted that the Prabhas starrer would surpass RRR’s $3.2 million from the USA premieres.

As for the advance booking, earlier for the opening day, after getting tremendous response from the audience, theatres had to refund the tickets since the film got postponed. However, this has not at all affected the film, as the buzz and craze remain intact.

As soon as it was announced that Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire would clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki, it was expected that either of the films would back out and make way for the other, not inviting any losses. However, neither of the films backed out.

Now, the audiences are also excited to see this mega clash. However, together, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas might also bring the biggest collective day 1 collection in India and overseas.

While Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was earlier released on September 28, it is now releasing on December 22. The film has been mounted on a huge budget, and audiences are already finding theories to spot some cross-over hints with KGF!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

