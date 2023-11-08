It’s turning out to be one fantastic run for 12th Fail. Word of mouth is continuing to be quite positive around the film and that’s leading to a steady set of footfalls on a daily basis. When last week’s numbers increased on weekdays, then it still seemed like an aberration since the film had just been released and audiences were warming to it. Hence, this week, the numbers were expected to just be steady and not be on an upward spiral all over again.

However, that has happened indeed, with Tuesday collections turning out to be better than Monday. While the weekdays had started with 1.31 crores coming in, Tuesday has now gone one up over that with 1.40 crores being gathered. This is, of course, a minor increase in numbers, but then it also reflects how the film, 12th Fail is not going away anywhere soon. This is the pre-Diwali period and is expected to be dead for the film business. Still, there is this segment of multiplex audience that’s still frequenting theatres and, at least to some extent is keeping the business alive.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film, 12th Fail, has now reached 24.16 crores, and while the 25 crores mark would be comfortably crossed today, one waits to see how much closer to 26 crores it gets before the close of day. This one is marching towards being a clean hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

