The Marvels is geared up to hit theatres this Friday onwards, and shockingly, the film isn’t enjoying a strong level of buzz on the ground. Led by Brie Larson, the superhero flick is expected to score much lower than expected during the opening weekend at the worldwide box office. As per the latest projection, the numbers might stay below Eternals. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film also stars Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in key roles. It serves as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and is said to be an important film in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In some of the international centers, the biggie will hit theatres on Wednesday, and by Friday, it’ll be playing in all territories, including China.

As per the projection that came out a couple of weeks ago, The Marvels was expected to score in the range of $70-$80 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office. Now, the expected number has seen a considerable decline as the film might open with a weekend of around $60 million, as per the report in Deadline. Tracking services like Quorum are suggesting a shockingly low figure of $50+ million.

Apart from this shocker, The Marvels is also expected to score lower than expected in the overseas market, with the latest projection of $80 million during the opening weekend. Including this figure, this Marvel biggie is looking to open with $140 million at the worldwide box office. With this weekend debut, it will shockingly stay below Eternals, which had earned $160 million globally during the first weekend. It is also lower than Black Widow ($148 million), which had a simultaneous release in theatres and on OTT.

Releasing in 4000 theatres at the North American box office, The Marvels has earned just slightly above $5 million in advance booking. Even an important market like China is projected to score just $15+ million during the opening weekend.

Let’s see how the box office journey for this Brie Larson starrer unfolds!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

