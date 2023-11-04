Killers Of The Flower Moon is a crime drama marking Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorcese’s reunion after five box office successes. However, this time, the pace is slower than usual, and one could blame the runtime of 3 hours. Scroll below for some good news as the film crosses the $100 million mark.

The Martin Scorcese directorial stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in the leading roles. Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser are also seen in pivotal roles. Leo and Martin have previously delivered five successes – Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

There were huge expectations from Killers Of The Flower Moon; history has been proof of Martin Scorcese’s work. Released on October 20, the crime drama has achieved the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.

As per a report by Deadline, Killers Of The Flower Moon now stands at $102.1 million worldwide, which includes $45.3 million from the domestic market. The remaining $56.8 million is a contribution from the international box office. The top overseas markets include the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil and UAE.

The film also witnessed a significant roadblock as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and the cast could not promote it amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. There is still decent enough opportunity until The Marvels hits the big screens and steals all the limelight. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is also releasing on limited IMAX screens, so that could lead to another distraction at the ticket windows.

Previously, Martin Scorsese had broken his silence on the criticism around the duration of 206 minutes. He asked the viewers to “respect cinema.” Just not that, the ace filmmaker also made comparisons to TV as the audience sits at their home and continues to binge-watch content for as long as 5 hours straight.

Killers Of The Flower Moon will soon be available on Apple TV+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates.

Must Read: Godzilla’s $524.97 Million Triumph To Godzilla VS Kong’s Impressive Success – Take A Look At How MonsterVerse Fared At The Worldwide Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News