Shake It Off because Taylor Swift’s magic is spread wide across all over the nation! The Eras Tour began on a banging note in terms of advance booking at the Indian box office, and the streak continues. Over 53K tickets have already been sold, and below are all the exciting details you need!

Anybody who’s seen the concert film would know what a cinematic experience it is! From the grand sets and creative aspects to the smooth transitions into different eras – fans have been having a gala time, screaming their lungs out at the big screens. The craze is unprecedented, and it’s converting into footfalls in large numbers!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour box office has added another 2.18 gross (excluding blocked seats) to its collections on day 2 via advance booking. This is about 55.71% growth when compared to yesterday’s numbers of 1.40 crores gross. Phenomenal, isn’t it?

There is also a spike in bookings as 53,500+ tickets have already been sold across India. The numbers will only get better as the weekend is here, and we’re sure Taylor Swift fans will make the most of it, especially during the evening and night shows!

The Eras Tour is almost a 3-hour long concert film that documents Taylor’s 2023-24 tour. It witnesses performances from her albums 1989, Folklore, Speak Now, Red, Reputation, and Lover, amongst others. Fans have been celebrating their favorite star as they’ve been dressing up as characters from her different eras.

At the worldwide box office, Taylor Swift’s film is a massive success. It is eyeing to be the highest-grossing concert film of all time, leaving behind Michael Jackson‘s This Is It, which earned $261 million in its lifetime. The film, along with the tour, has also made a massive contribution to Tay’s net worth, helping her become a billionaire.

The Eras Tour hit the theatres worldwide on October 13. It was released in India on November 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates.

