Diwali has always been a lucrative period for the Indian box office, and over the years, the festive season has witnessed several big-budget films. One such is Thugs Of Hindostan, which starred Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in key roles. While it turned out to be an epic disaster, no one can deny the fact that the film is still unbeaten when it comes to scoring the biggest opening day during Diwali. Keep reading to know more!

Before we get started, let us inform you that we at Koimoi are here to give box office enthusiasts something interesting to know and read. And out of this quest, we are starting the property named ‘Box Office Revisit’. In this, we’ll be talking about some special feats of actors or their films that were achieved on this day or this period in history.

Coming back to 2018’s Thugs Of Hindostan, the film brought together legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on the big screen, and this factor proved vital in taking the pre-release buzz to the next level. Even though the trailer and songs didn’t do well, Aamir, coming fresh from an epic success of Dangal, carried the halo effect for Thugs.

Apart from Aamir Khan’s presence, Thugs Of Diwali benefitted due to the Diwali period, and record pre-sales were witnessed all across the country. So, no matter how the film ends up being in its lifetime run, one thing was sure: a blockbuster opening day is on the cards, and that’s exactly what happened.

Released on 8th November 2018, the Aamir Khan starrer opened to an earth-shattering response at the Indian box office and amassed 52.25 crores net on day 1. Back then, it was the biggest Bollywood opening, and even today, it still holds the record of being the biggest Bollywood opener for a Diwali release.

This Diwali, it’s Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ready to roar with its numbers at the Indian box office. In the pre-release phase itself, there’s euphoria around the film, and the advance booking has also been superb. With all things working in favor so far, the biggie has every chance to beat Thugs Of Hindostan and become the biggest Diwali opener for Bollywood. Let’s see if it happens or not!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Collection (Hindi): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Beats Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Becomes 10th Highest Earning Hindi Dubbed Film From South!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News