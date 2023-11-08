After starting with TV, Shah Rukh Khan carved a niche in Bollywood and became the Badshah of the Hindi film industry for all the right reasons. The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media and across the globe, has given numerous hit and iconic films to the Indian Cinema along with some flops too- one of which is the much-talked-about Ra.One. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film set the standards high with its visual effects that gained praise from one and all.

Despite being kids’ one of the favorite films, the film emerged as a box office dud and failed to do a decent business at the box office. Now, in a recent interview, the director opened up about the film’s debacle and said that he failed the King Khan. Scroll down to know what he has to say.

Recently, Anubhav Sinha was asked about his plans of Ra.One’s sequel, responding to which he addressed the box office failure of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer calling it the biggest flop of his career. The filmmaker said that while it was a great opportunity for him to work with SRK, he failed to make a good film. He admitted he should have made a better film.

Spilling the beans on the sequel plans, Sinha told Connect FM Canada, “It’s a very presumptuous thought. Such big films happen, you don’t plan them. When I thought of Ra.One, I had just delivered the biggest flop of my career thus far, Cash. and I thought of that film, and it happened, which is quite surprising to say the least.” The filmmaker concludes by calling Shah Rukh Khan the hardest-working man he knows in the industry.

Well, this isn’t the first time the Thappad director has opened up about Ra.One box office failure. He once revealed that he was heartbroken by Shah Rukh Khan’s statement on the film and wondered how such a big star said something like this.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is first gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, which will see him in a cameo appearance, and then for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The latter one is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, marking a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

