Mrunal Thakur rose to fame from television. She had started her career with television and slowly made her way into Bollywood with her hard work and dedication. She debuted in the Hindi film industry with the film Love Sonia in 2018 and then received popularity after playing a pivotal role in Super 30 and Batla House. However, she received a lot of appreciation for her recent film Sita Ramam.

However, did you know she was being offered to be a YRF actress at the start of her career, but Mrunal turned it down for a reason? Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a News18 report, Mrunal Thakur was offered a big banner movie along with prominent actors even before she became a Bollywood diva. She was offered to play Zafira in the YRF’s movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. However, when Mrunal rejected the offer because of YRF’s ‘three-film contract’ deal for the newcomers, the role went to Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Reports have it that Aamir Khan had seen some of her clips from her serials and had approached her with the role. But Mrunal Thakur realised that if she agreed to the offer, she had to follow Yash Raj Chopra’s ‘three-film’ contract with the production house, just like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Parineeti Chopra. And at that time, she didn’t want to affect her career by not doing any other projects from other production houses, and that’s why she had to decline the offer.

Later, it was also reported that Mrunal Thakur had auditioned for Salman Khan’s Sultan, but as we all know, Anushka Sharma did it.

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in the film Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. Even though it was appreciated by the critics, the film has been declared a flop due to its tragic box office results. She has a lineup of upcoming projects, including Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and a pan-Indian film with Nani.

What are your thoughts about Mrunal Thakur’s decision to turn down a YRF movie? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: The Kerala Story: “There’s No Allegation Against Islam… What’s Wrong In Saying Allah Is The Only God?” Asks HC While Rejecting The Plea For A Stay

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News