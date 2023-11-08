Deepika Padukone has been in the news for a while. Her interview with Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan recently went viral and many slammed the actress for being honest about their marriage. Before marrying Ranveer, Deepika dated Ranbir Kapoor and their love story is still talked about to date. However, not much is talked about Deepu and Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya’s tumultuous relationship.

Apart from IPL matches, many fans spotted Deepika getting friendly with Siddharth, and the duo shared a great bond. While they never accepted dating each other when in a relationship, they spoke after their breakup and left fans shocked.

Both Deepika and Sidharth accused each other after their breakup. “I tried hard to make the relationship work, but his (Siddharth) behavior in recent times has been disgusting. The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me,” Deepika had told IBT Times.

On the other hand, the businessman called Deepika a ‘crazy female.’ He said in an interview, according to a report by Times Now, “Deepika is a crazy female; I told her that I’ll return her money once dad clears his debts and the government sets him free, but she was just not ready to settle down.”

He further claimed that he had gifted the Om Shanti Om actress diamonds and luxurious bags and even hosted parties for her friends, “She has forgotten the time I gifted her with expensive diamonds, luxurious bags, have spent huge on her vacations and hosted parties for her friends on her behalf.”

Later, Deepika Padukone defended herself in an interview with The Unreal Times. She called Sidharth ‘cheap’ and said that she was not at all happy when he asked her to pay for dinner at The Taj.

She added, “So cheap yaa! First, he insisted we travel by auto instead of the Merc. Then, when I asked him for a dress, he took me to a low-end bazaar with an end-of-season sale offer and bargained like crazy for the one top he finally bought; I was so embarrassed!”

The duo has never been spotted together after their breakup.

Deepika is happily married to Ranveer. The duo tied the knot in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the massive success of Jawan and is gearing up for Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and fans cannot wait to see this jodi take over the big screens!

