Tiger 3 is just five days away from its release, and the buzz for Salman Khan starrer is definitely high, but is it as high as it could’ve or should’ve been? Last Friday, we did a detailed analysis of the marketing gap between this one led by Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which was backed by Red Chillies Entertainment & T-Series.

This article is kind of a follow-up piece to that, so make sure to have read that for some context because a lot of things have happened after that, like the sudden entry of Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir in Tiger 3. If you still weren’t aware, HR will also be seen portraying a pivotal cameo in the film.

Yash Raj Films has always maintained the image of being this extremely strict and restrictive production house when it comes to leaking/letting anything go out about its films. They won’t even allow the commoners to use a mobile phone at their studios. This is the level of security they maintain to avoid any leaks.

YRF also hasn’t kept any press shows for their films since the start, maintaining their stance that the real audience should be the first ones to get their hands on their movies. So, how are we suddenly hearing Hrithik Roshan’s cameo news at the time when the film went stagnant on the incoming buzz?

Gone Are The Days Of Surprises Like Salman Khan In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!

What could be the reason for fans getting to know about Hrithik Roshan’s cameo just a few days before the release? Is it to maximize the current buzz at any given cost? Anything won’t matter because it would spoil the experience for fans until they’re coming to theatres to watch the film. Gone are the days when you’d get a shock, a surprise to see a Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or a Hrithik Roshan in Don 2.

Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo Should’ve Been Kept As A Secret?

Nowadays, everything is blurted out to keep the hype of any project on the top of its game. As a Tiger franchise fan, I didn’t want to know this information. I would’ve enjoyed witnessing Hrithik Roshan in full force teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan in Tiger 3 directly on the big screen.

The news of HR’s cameo on the day the makers also released another teaser-like promo, ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ and both started trending on social media. Tiger 3 will have a sequence directly linking its story to episodes of War and Pathaan making fans go crazy.

It’ll be interesting to see Tiger unite with Pathaan and Kabir to challenge the smart moves of Emraan Hashmi’s bad guy. Hrithik Roshan has surely helped to boost the advance booking numbers, creating curiosity around Tiger 3.

