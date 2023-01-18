Actors across the globe look like they hardly ever age or if they do, they age like fine wine. While they well-maintained lifestyle, workouts, eating habits and genetics can be credited for it, cosmetic surgeries also help. In a recent chat, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan opened up about it and revealed whether actors have done it.

A British actor of Pakistani origin, Alyy has primarily in India in films such as Don 2, Luck by Chance, Sssshhh… and more. While on a podcast recently, he opened up about actors getting fillers, botox and the works. Read on to know what he said.

While on Nadir Ali’s podcast recently, Pakistani-born British actor Alyy Khan spilled the beans in Urdu about his Bollywood co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The Don 2 actor – who has worked with both Khan and Chopra in the Farhan Akhtar film, called the actors “hard-working.” In the same conversation, Alyy was also asked if he ever saw the Pathaan actor and the desi girl up close and ‘without makeup.’

To this, Alyy Khan answered in the affirmative and delivered an unprompted speech about the use of botox and fillers among actors. He said, “Bhaijaan, remember one thing, if Wasim Akram can alter his entire face, can’t these people? Even in our country, name one person who hasn’t had work done on their face. These are modern times, it’s your right as an actor to have wrinkles removed, get fillers, botox, whatever. These people have all the money in the world, don’t you think they get work done?”

On being asked if they’re all ‘plastic’, Alyy said, “They’ve all had some work done. They’re all over 50, some are over 55. Look at Shah Rukh Khan’s body and face. Look at Priyanka Chopra, she’d be in her 40s, and she has maintained herself, her fitness, diet, health… And cosmetics, of course.”

Do you agree with Alyy Khan’s take on actors undergoing cosmetic surgeries and other procedures?

