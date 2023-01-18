Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has often landed himself in soup owing to his unfiltered opinion. The Dangal actor is known for his bold opinion, who never shies away from voicing it. Last year, the actor faced a tough time at the box office after his comeback film Laal Singh Chaddha boomed at the theatres. In today’s throwback piece, we will tell you about the time when Aamir had accused Yash Chopra and Ram Gopal Varma of selling lies. Yes, you heard that right!

The story goes back to the time when he was first approached for Shah Rukh Khan-Led Darr opposite Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. In 1997, the superstar had accused the filmmaker of lying to him while narrating two different plots to him and Deol who plays the leading actress’ love interest.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was approached to play the obsessive lover, which he rejected and it later went to Shah Rukh Khan. Even Juhi Chawla wasn’t the first choice for the character before her Divya Bharti was approached to portray the role. However, in an old interview, Aamir Khan had spoken at length about the reasons behind him rejecting Yash Chopra’s directorial Darr which was released in 1993.

Advertisement

Trending

Speaking to Rediff, Aamir Khan said, “They don’t fail to understand my approach. They simply tell lies. Yes it hurts tremendously when they do this. Regarding Yash Chopra’s accusation I’d like to put things in perspective. In the first narration he told me that Sunny (Deol) and I would fight but it would be Juhi (The woman whom I was obsessed with and harassing) who would kill me. That was poetic justice. Then I came to know that he had narrated a different climax to Sunny in which Sunny would kill me. So I asked for a joint narration. I was concerned about my screen image. I was certainly not going to be beaten up by a regular hero in a regular commercial film. See, I didn’t mind being beaten up by Deepak Tijori in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because that was a different kind of film. But if you have a casting coup like Sunny and me then I certainly don’t want to be beaten up by him or even Arnold Schwarzenegger for that matter. Is there anything wrong with that?”

Further divulging into detail, Aamir Khan said, “When Yashji told me it would be an equal fight in the climax I asked him what he meant by that and he said both of us would have an equal number of punches. These were his words, said in the presence of cameraman Manmohan Singh and scriptwriter Honey Irani. In any case it made more sense to have a heroine who has been terrorised all along killing her tormentor. Yashji has also said that I had second thoughts about playing a negative role. Far from it… in fact, I would not have glamorised the role the way it was done in the film if I had done it. The character had a mental problem and it should have been played accordingly.”

For more such interesting gossip stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pathaan Fans Bash The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri For Announcing The Re-Release Of The Film, Netizens Trend #PathaanDekhegaHindustan As One Says “Nafrat Ki Aandhi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News