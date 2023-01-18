Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have recorded fresh statements to Delhi’s Patiala House Court with regards to their alleged involvement in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 215 crore exhortation case. The divas have made the shocking allegation against the conman and revealed how he introduced himself and what all promises he made during their alleged relationship with him.

The conman’s money laundering case has been making headlines for quite some time now. It recently saw names of many other celebs like Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna and others emerging.

Now in a recent development, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez accused the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar of lying to them. India Today has accessed the actresses’ statements in the extortion case.

As reported by the portal, Nora Fatehi said in a statement, “Many actresses are dying to be taken care of by Sukesh. Initially, I did not know who Sukesh was. Later, I thought he used to work at a company called LS Corporation. I neither had any personal contact nor did I ever have any conversations with him. I had no clue about this and I never met him. The only time I saw him was when the ED confronted me with him at its office.”

While Jacqueline Fernandez said in her testimony that Sukesh Chandrashekhar “played with my emotions and made my life hell.” She said, “Sukesh misled me, and ruined my career and my livelihood. “Pinky Irani (the woman who introduced the actor to the conman) convinced my makeup artist, Shaan Muthathil, that he (Chandrashekhar) was an important official from the Home Ministry.”

Jacqueline further said, “He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies. He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background.”

“He did not contact me after August 8, 2021, and I later got to know he was arrested for impersonating senior government officials of the Home Ministry and the law ministry. Pinky Irani always had an intention of cheating me. I was fooled by Shekhar (the name used by the conman to interact with the actor). At the time I got to know about Shekhar’s criminal background, I got to know that his real name is Sukesh. Pinky was aware of Shekhar’s activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case.

