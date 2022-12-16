From past quite some time glam queen Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. She’s been making headlines ever since her name popped up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money extortion case. The diva has been making a number of appearances at the Enforcement Directorate office where she was quizzed about her connection with the conman and the expensive gifts she received from him.

The Ram Setu actress was recently in news when reports of Nora Fatehi filing a defamation suit against her surfaced online for having ‘malicious reasons” to destroy her career.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted making a stunning public appearance looking the ultimate diva. The actress, who’s currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Cirkus, was recently snapped on the Bigg Boss 16 sets. Starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the Rohit Shetty directorial is all set to end the year on a bombastic note.

Before stepping inside the Bigg Boss 16 sets, Jacqueline Fernandez posed for the paps laughingly as she stunned in a diamond mesh midi dress-black. The actress paired her backless look with minimal make up and light pink lipstick. Letting her black hair do all the talking she was seen giggling around with the shutterbugs. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizes trolled her and dragged her extortion case.

Commenting on the viral clip a user wrote, “Isi dress me court jana case khatam ho jayega,” while another said, “Ye b urfi ko copy kiya h re baba” Another said, “Ban karwao isko Bollywood se.”

A fourth user wrote, “People are talking about.. that she is coming urfi like seriously kuchh bhi ever urfi love Jacqueline urfi said this in her interview… And Jacqueline is not copying urfi”

“Subha court main Raat ko bigg boss main too much fun,” said 5th user. Check it out below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Jacqueline Fernandez getting trolled for stepping out? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

