Diljit Dosanjh, who is already a superstar in Punjab, made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab. The film became a blockbuster and soon he is now one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. Apart from acting, he is also a singer and a film producer.

While he has largely tried to stay away from controversy, he invariably landed in some controversy that made headlines. The Punjabi singer’s Welcome to New York run into controversy days ahead of the release. An FIR was filed against the singer-actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complaint was filed by Sikh petitioner Jasjeet Singh alleging that Diljit Dosanjh had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs. He claimed that the lyrics of the song Pant Mein Gun which is sung by Diljit are inappropriate, as per the Mid-day report. Singh has alleged that Diljit has disrespected the Sikh community by singing the track.

A source close to Diljit said, “Sikhs keep katar [daggers], not guns with them. The lyrics go against the principles of Sikhism. The petitioner suggested that Diljit should have respected the teachings of the community before singing the song. Diljit has never faced a situation like this one before. He did not even face trouble for his involvement in the drugs drama, Udta Punjab. His team of lawyers is handling the matter.”

Welcome to New York was directed by Chakri Toleti and produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, Karan Johar starred in a double role as Karan and Arjun, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput and Lara Dutta.

The film was released in February 2018.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Makers Are Still ‘Figuring Out The Screenplay’, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Refutes Rumours Of Having Two Different Scripts Ready For Akshay Kumar & Kartik Aaryan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News