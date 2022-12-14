Diljit Dosanjh is well known for his works in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He has appeared in films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Soorma, and many more. He recently appeared at the Actors’ roundtable conference with other actors.

Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tillotama Shome, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma were the others who graced the round table with Rajeev Masand. All the actors discussed a host of topics, however, a particular topic made Diljith confused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix India shared a trailer video of the show on their official YouTube channel. In the video, Tillotama Shome asked everyone on the panel, “How are you guys with shooting intimacy and n*dity?” While Vijay said, “Very comfortable”, Kartik Aaryan replied, “Very good.”

Tillotama then asked, “All of you” leaving everyone in splits. Tahir Raj Bhasin asked, “You shot with an intimacy coordinator?” to which Kartik answered, “Ya ya, I have.”

A curious Diljit asked, “Kya hai (What’s that)?” Kartik explained, “For example, if a kissing sequence is happening, they say how much you should kiss, and where to refrain.” At this Diljit Dosanjh smirked saying, “Acha, acha (okay).” As Tripti laughed pointing at the singer, he asked, “Sach mein hota hai bata (Does it really happen)?” Kartik burst out laughing.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Soon after the video was released on YouTube, netizens couldn’t were floored by Diljij Dosanjh’s sense of houmour. A user said, “I can’t even express in words . How much I’m obsessed with diljit,” while another user commented, “Only for diljit He is just so humble and down to earth.” A third user remarked, “Diljeet ne sachme Dil Jeet liya ️”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 Best & Worst Dressed: Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Look S*xy & How, Malaika Arora, Tejasswi Prakash Fail To Impress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News