Farah Khan’s box office miracle Om Shanti Om, which could have been the first Bollywood film to cross 100 crores if it would not have clashed with Saawariya, was one of a kind for many reasons. One such reason was the star-studded song from the film Deewangi. The song was a true-blue masala moment for Bollywood fans witnessing so many superstars in a single song. Have you ever tried counting how many stars featured in the song?

Well, it was 31 stars who made their special appearance count for a frame or two, tapping their feet along with SRK. The song had yesteryear superstars like Rekha, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra and young actors like Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. It had divas like Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty, lead actresses like Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta.

But do you know that this iconic song was to be shot with 40 stars? That is how Farah Khan had planned it. But while some refused to shoot, some could not make it. Out of the 40 stars, 9 did not make it to the final shoot. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Farah Khan once revealed that she desperately wanted Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan for the song. However, Aamir lied instead of directly refusing the film.

Farah revealed, “Aamir Khan gave me a long speech on how he was editing Taare Zameen Par (2007) and said that if he comes for this one hour, his movie will be delayed by three months or something.” But that wasn’t the actual reason, though. “I met him lately and he said, ‘I didn’t want to come.'” She even revealed that she was stunned listening to the reason Dev Anand gave for not doing the film. He said, “He said, I don’t do cameos. So, I was like, yes sir, okay, thank you. Hat’s off to him.”

The other 7 actors who could not make it were Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Fardeen Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan. While the Bachchans were busy with Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding the same week, Raveena Tandon had pregnancy issues. Shah Rukh Khan promised to bring Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu every day, but he did not. Fardeen Khan, on the same day of the shoot, was arrested and thus could not shoot for the song!

Deewangi is one of the most loved songs in the history of cinema and shot with absolute love for films. The song featured 31 stars and has around 299 M views on the T-series’ official channel.

