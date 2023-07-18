Popular singer-rapper Badshah has come out and reacted to a viral video on social media claiming that he fell off the stage during his performance.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of himself and said that the person who fell of stage was not him.

The video in question has gone viral and is doing the rounds of social media claiming it is the ‘Genda Phool’ hitmaker.

The viral video shows a person dressed in an all-black ensemble and white sneakers. He has an uncanny resemblance to Badshah. He is seen singing and suddenly loses balance and falls into a box next to the stage.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Badshah shared a video of himself from his car. He said: “Bhai main bilkul theek hun. Main kisi stage se nahi gira. I am safe. Mere haath paer sab sahi hai. In fact jo insaan stage se geera hai hope woh theek ho. I am fine. Main bilkul theek hun.”

The 37-year-old started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his Hip Hop group Mafia Mundeer.

He split from Honey in 2012 and released his independent Haryanvi song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, which was later used in the 2016 movie Kapoor & Sons. His debut single, ‘DJ Waley Babu’ featuring Aastha Gill, was ranked number one on the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours of the release.

He has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India and as the only rapper in the list.

