Yo Yo Honey Singh’s feud with Badshah grabbed a lot of attention, and there were various rumours about what happened between the two. Many are not aware that the two rappers were once part of a band called Mafia Mundeer. They had several hit tracks in their kitty, including Gabru, Haye Mera Dil, Glassi, Get Up Jawani, and Siftaan. The band also had Raftaar and Ikka. The last performance of the band happened in 2012, and now, the Garmi singer has finally opened up about his differences with Yo Yo.

In a recent interview, Badshah called Honey Singh self-centred and revealed how he used to ignore him. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Badshah revealed that while he was in Mafia Mundeer, he did not get a chance to meet Yo Yo Honey Singh personally even though they were the only members of the band initially. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls. But till the time we were in Mafia Mundeer, we never met. If we had met, maybe things would have been different.”

The Mercy singer revealed that he joined the band in 2006 but after three years, his parents started worrying about him. After that, things got worse between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, and the latter said that the Sunny Sunny singer treated him weirdly throughout. He said, “In 2011, my first song with Honey came out, Get Up Jawani… We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centered.”

He even shared that Honey Singh made him do things that were shady. The singer added, “On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase.”

Finally, the singers’ fans have got some clarity! Let us know what you think of this entire feud and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

