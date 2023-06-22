Playback singer Aastha Gill, who is known for tracks such as ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and ‘Kamariya’, has shared that for her, music is a way of conveying herself. She also said that will celebrate World Music Day throughout this week.

The singer said: “I will be celebrating World Music Day all through this week. I plan to spend more time on music, listen to upcoming artists and explore new genres. I will be diving into the sea of Music and discover new music and myself.”

Talking about what music means to her, Aastha said: “Music for me is the best medium to convey our feelings. I would also listen to all-time favourite track ‘Lag Ja Gale‘. This song definitely calms me down whenever I am feeling low or extremely happy. It’s like the ultimate fit to every mood.”

Aastha debuted with the party song ‘Dhup Chik’ from ‘Fugly‘. She came up with the dance number ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ from the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer ‘Khoobsurat’ and is known for her singles ‘Buzz’ and ‘Naagin’.

Aastha Gill earlier speaking about independent music stated, “Our audience’s taste has evolved and people know what is going on worldwide. They know what sounds are in. People know how music is made. So, many people are learning that. I think this time that we have, I feel very blessed to be a part of this era where the indie scene has grown in India and I am a part of it.”

Aastha added: “I wake up and I realise that I am blessed. There was a time when I used to listen to Alisha Chinai and the band Viva. Now I am here. At times it is difficult for me to believe that I have made it. But yes, this is a golden time for all artistes and everyone is doing their kind of work. I respect all Indian artistes who are putting out their flavour.”

