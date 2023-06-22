Salman Khan has previously been termed as a bad guy owing to the controversies he has made during the initial years of his career. Right from allegedly ending the careers of Bollywood actors to his alleged and controversial love affairs with Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai, he’s known for some infamous reasons too. Salman has hosted a couple of reality shows.

Before Bigg Boss, he made headlines for Dus Ka Dum, where other celebrities appeared to test their IQ. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about Salman’s one of the Dus Ka Dum episodes, that saw Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji as guests. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a Redditor shared an old video featuring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor from Dum Ka Dum and it saw the leading actors cracking misogynistic comments about Bollywood actresses’ intelligence. The clip opens with Salman asking ‘Dil Bole Haddipa’ actors “What % of Indians feel that actresses are more intelligent than actors?”

While replying to Salman Khan’s question, Rani Mukerji dropped truth bombs and said female actors are more intelligent as they make their way in a hero-dominated industry. Watch the whole video here

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Agree with Rani, also Salman saying that he has been trying to convince the audience that actresses are not stupid. How? By showing them just as a love interest in his movies.”

While another said, “Shahid is annoying as F! Never let’s anyone speak. Question is about actress, Rani was giving her opinion, 3 seconds in & he immediately interrupts.”

A third Redditor commented, “Salman looks so angry while Rani is talking…gave me a tiny glimpse of what rage towards women he’s capable of.”

A fourth one wrote, “Omg the way Salman was looking at Rani when she was answering ! It felt like he’ll eat her alive. So scary,” while fifth one wrote, “How come actresses become more intelligent if they are working in male dominated industry? How is it a sign of intelligence?”

A sixth one said, “Bass itna bolna tha… Press conference ke baad actor ka life gutter me gya aur ex-girlfriend got bigger and bigger lmao.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Once Donned A Barely There Bikini While Doing ‘Hot Yoga’ Flaunting Her Perfectly Toned Thighs & Curvaceous Midriff, Seen These Rare Pics Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News