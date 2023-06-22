Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva. No doubt about that. She has the perfect body, and she knows how and when to flaunt it. Like this one time when she decided to flex her perfectly toned thighs and curvaceous midriff as she flaunted them like a pro while she performed Yoga at a beach. The pictures might be a little blurry, but Bebo seems to be enjoying her yoga time.

The actress swears by Yoga and is often seen sharing small videos and tips. Recently, on International Yoga Day, she shared a picture of her son Jeh doing Yoga with her. The Tashan actress is very strict about her body and makes sure she eats right and burns her calories right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan has often stated in her videos that she performs a set of 108 Surya Namaskars on her Yoga days. The actress was the first to bring the craze of a Zero figure in Bollywood, which she flaunted in her Yash Raj film Tashan. She lost 20 kgs to give a bikini shot after her producer Aditya Chopra called her a heavy girl and asked her to lose in order to be seen super fit in the film!

However, years later, Kareena called her zero figure not the proper way to stay healthy. She is a fitness enthusiast who prefers working on her core and strengths, and this is when she found solace in Yoga. The actress swears by Yoga and even takes time out to spend time in fitness retreats on well-planned vacations!

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen performing Vriksha Asana and Nataraja Asana. While her perfectly toned body can send anyone sitting idle and not working out on a guilt trip. The Chameli actress keeps switching her workout regime to HIIT, Pilates, Kickboxing, and weight training but sticks to Yoga as her constant.

Bebo, once in an interview, confessed, “Yoga is a part of my soul, a part of me.” Even her bestie Malaika Arora is a Yogini who loves to spend time meditating and practicing Yoga to stay fit. Praising the benefits of Yoga, Kareena once said, talking to TOI, “I basically do ashtanga, I’ve tried all its different forms, but I can tell you one thing, even a simple Surya namaskar can help immensely.”

You can see her rare pictures performing Yoga by the beach in the cutest and tiniest bikini. The pictures were shared on a Reddit community SKShowbiz.

Hope, Kareena Kapoor Khan performing Yoga in such clean postures must have inspired you to keep moving instead of being the couch potato we all are!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Went Topless Covering Her Assets With A Beige Sheet & Paired The Look With Torn Jeans, Hypnotising Us With Her S*xy Stare!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News